Flash Flood Watch Until 12 p.m.

After a weekend of strong storms and torrential rain, we're expecting even more pockets of heavy today and Tuesday that could quickly flood streets. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a flash flood watch is in effect until 12 p.m. for Brazoria, Chambers, and Galveston Counties.On Sunday, more than 7 inches of rain fell on parts of our area, while 13 water rescues were performed to get people out of trouble.Expect more scattered storms today that could bring additional heavy downpours and possible street flooding to much of our area again.A couple of inches of rain could fall from any one storm, and that's all it takes to overwhelm drainage systems and flood streets. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could accompany the tropical downpours.A wind shift the middle of this week will blow drier air into southeast Texas.