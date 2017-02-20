WEATHER

Flash Flood Watch cancelled, but wet day still ahead

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The threat of flooding may be over but the rain isn't.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Flash Flood Watch, ending the threat of flooding throughout southeast Texas.

ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says we can still expect a wet morning around here as showers make their way east.

A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Waller, Walker and Grimes.



Early computer models showed the potential for 1-3 inches of rain, with a high of 6 inches possible in some spots.

But, after a first band of storms fizzled out, all eyes were on the thunderstorms pushing out from the Victoria area.

Those storms brought heavy rain to Houston's west side through areas including Colorado County, down I-10 West.

As the system moved into the Houston area, the storms weakened further, resulting in the NWS ending its Flash Flood Watch.

Meteorologist Casey Curry is answering your questions live on the ABC13 Facebook page. Jump in and join the discussion with your weather questions.


