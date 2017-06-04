WEATHER

Flash Flood Warning issued for Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Scattered storms could bring downpours in areas, possibly even including small funnel clouds, but damaging winds are not considered likely.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
LATEST WARNINGS: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Harris counties until 6:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, 13 water rescues have been performed across the area.

Scattered storms could bring heavy downpours to the Houston area today and Monday. A couple of inches of rain could fall from any one storm. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could accompany the tropical downpours.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


Since the storms develop with the help of a warming atmosphere, the number of storms on the radar will decrease by early evening.

A wind shift the middle of next week will blow drier air into southeast Texas.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Stop, don't drive! High water reported across the area
ABC13 Presents: 'Extreme Weather' special
Live hurricane tracking map
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
More Weather
Top Stories
Stop, don't drive! High water reported across the area
DAY 2: Free Press evacuated due to severe weather
2 dead in shooting at north Houston apartment complex
Police: 7 dead, 30+ injured in London attacks
Study: Texas has highest maternal mortality rate
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
MLB-best Astros win over Rangers
Show More
Sand artists build awe-inspiring castles in Galveston
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Free Press attendees feel safe, even after London attack
Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston
Lightning puts damper on Free Press Summer Fest
More News
Top Video
Free Press attendees feel safe, even after London attack
Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston
Lightning puts damper on Free Press Summer Fest
Police: 7 dead, 30+ injured in London attacks
More Video