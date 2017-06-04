Flash Flood Warning issued for Houston area

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Harris counties until 6:45 p.m.According to the National Weather Service, 13 water rescues have been performed across the area.Scattered storms could bring heavy downpours to the Houston area today and Monday. A couple of inches of rain could fall from any one storm. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could accompany the tropical downpours.Since the storms develop with the help of a warming atmosphere, the number of storms on the radar will decrease by early evening.A wind shift the middle of next week will blow drier air into southeast Texas.