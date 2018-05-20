Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across southeast Texas this evening. The thunderstorms that move through our area will not be severe in nature, however will provide much needed relief to our dry stretch of weather. The last time Houston (Bush airport) received measurable rain was earlier this month, on May 5th.Extra moisture in the atmosphere could produce a few showers and isolated storms on Monday as well, however most of us will stay dry.The rest of the week is looking hot and humid.A few showers are also possible for Memorial weekend, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and hot.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.