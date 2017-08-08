WEATHER

Flash Flood Warning issued as rain pounds Houston area

Heavy rain expected for your morning commute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Overnight rain is pounding Harris and surrounding counties this morning as a Flash Flood Warning is in effect.

Deep tropical moisture has combined with a passing disturbance to produce the heavy downpours around Houston.

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 5:30 a.m. for Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. Chambers and Liberty counties have a Flash Flood Warning until 4:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas.

Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Tuesday and warm into the upper 80s.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.


