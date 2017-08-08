#BREAKING: Flash Flood Watch EXTENDED thru 8AM *Wednesday*. New counties added north. https://t.co/pAd8BkChmJ pic.twitter.com/vUQ2qQh3N5 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 8, 2017



Storms likely in #Houston on Tuesday. Not as wet the rest of the week, but not completely dry. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/QRGfui87AB — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 7, 2017

Overnight rain is pounding Harris and surrounding counties this morning as a Flash Flood Warning is in effect.Deep tropical moisture has combined with a passing disturbance to produce the heavy downpours around Houston.A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 7:30 a.m. for Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. Chambers and Liberty counties have a Flash Flood Warning until 4:15 a.m.A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of southeast Texas.Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Tuesday and warm into the upper 80s.Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.