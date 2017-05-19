Firefighters battling a wildfire in Georgia captured a weather phenomenon nicknamed a "smokenado" on video.
West Metro Fire and Rescue, which is based in Colorado, was helping to battle the blaze in Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge when they encountered the vortex of smoke.
"Our crew at the #WestMimsFire in Georgia is seeing smokenadoes. Or, more accurately - smoke whirls," the organization wrote on Twitter.
The West Mims fire, which has been burning since early April, has spread over more than 150,000 acres.
