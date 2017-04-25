WEATHER

Few showers possible late Wednesday

Warmer weather on the way, but more changes by the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After near record highs Wednesday afternoon, a weak cool front may spark some scattered storms in the evening, especially north of Houston. This will be the first of two chances of rain in the 7 Day Forecast.

This front should drop the humidity again for Thursday, but it'll be warm and muggy again for Friday and Saturday. The high temperature could reach 90 for the first time this year.

More strong storms are possible this weekend as a powerful Pacific storm moves thru Texas. Anyone riding in the BP MS150 should pay close attention to the weather forecast.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.


