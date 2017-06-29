WEATHER

Few more showers possible Friday afternoon

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered afternoon showers are possible around Houston again Friday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says frequent lightning, tropical funnel clouds and minor street flooding are possible with these storms. But since the chance of rain is so low, most of us will stay dry.

The mid-levels of the atmosphere will dry out a little this weekend, providing us more sunshine and therefore more heat. Tim says temperatures will max out in the mid 90s with the heat index 100-106.
