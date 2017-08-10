Few more showers on Friday

It's hot and it's humid. But then again, it's August in Houston. You expect that.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the heat and humidity will combine together the next few days to make it feel like 105-108 in the shade.There will be enough moisture in the air to produce a few clouds on Friday. Tim says isolated rain will develop during the heat of the day. Most will stay dry, but a few folks could get a quick shower. That will only make it feel more humid.High pressure in the upper atmosphere strengthens this weekend, decreasing the chance of rain and increasing the heat. High temps will push into the mid and upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.