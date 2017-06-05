WEATHER

Few more downpours around Houston on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few more scattered downpours are possible around the Houston area again Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says these showers will be falling on ground that is already saturated and could cause some minor street flooding. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could also accompany the tropical downpours.

The rest of the week should be a lot drier. A wind shift will blow drier air into southeast Texas starting Wednesday. Tim says that means less rain and less humidity. Morning low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s but afternoon highs will still be near 90.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

