Few cooling showers this week

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Typical heat and humidity will prevail as we head back to work after the 4th of July holiday. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s again Wednesday afternoon, hot enough to spark a few showers. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says most of us will stay dry, but there's a 30% chance of a quick downpour with frequent lightning.

Tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico will produce even more showers on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there's a disturbance way out in the middle of the Atlantic with a high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Don over the next five days.

