WEATHER

Feels more like Easter than Christmas in Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

A weak front will blow through, setting up a bigger system of storms for this weekend and Monday.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you have some last minute shopping to do, the weather on Thursday should be perfect. There could be some patchy fog and a few sprinkles in the morning, but the rest of the day should be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 60s, slightly cooler than Wednesday.

Southerly winds begin to blow on Friday, pulling moisture across southeast Texas into a storm crossing the U.S. Strong storms could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area. The warm winds will also push temperatures will above normal.



Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
VIDEO: Adorable panda climbs on top of snowman
Snowboarder rescued after dangling upside down from ski lift
What is the winter solstice?
Christmas forecast shaping up to be very Texas-like
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
Busiest days for holiday travel begin at Houston airports
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Rookie latest victim of Texans annual dinner prank
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
Trump taps Conway for White House counselor
Show More
String of pedestrian deaths highlight roadway dangers
Slain Alief ISD board member's funeral set for today
Not so silent night: Fiery crash clears on I-10
Booker T talks mayoral race, key issues in Houston
Victims in Mexico fireworks blast arrive in Texas
More News
Top Video
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
Slain Alief ISD board member's funeral set for today
More Video