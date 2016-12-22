Feels more like Easter than Christmas in Houston

If you have some last minute shopping to do, the weather on Thursday should be perfect. There could be some patchy fog and a few sprinkles in the morning, but the rest of the day should be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 60s, slightly cooler than Wednesday.Southerly winds begin to blow on Friday, pulling moisture across southeast Texas into a storm crossing the U.S. Strong storms could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area. The warm winds will also push temperatures will above normal.