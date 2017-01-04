WEATHER

Feeling the winter chill in Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller's One Minute Weather update.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It's feeling like winter again in Houston! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be cool Thursday, but temperatures will be close to the seasonal norms with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s. Not as warm as it was earlier in the week, but not that unusual for early January.

Another cold front Friday will drop temperatures even lower. Tim says we'll start the day in the mid 40s but instead of warming up, we'll drop into the upper 30s by late afternoon. Some more light rain is possible and maybe even a few ice pellets before the rain ends, but no significant impacts are expected.

Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.

Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Canadian swim team practices in the snow
Severe weather moving out of Houston area
More Weather
Top Stories
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
YMCA instructor loses weight and becomes an inspiration
Show More
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
Macy's to close 3 Houston-area stores, 68 nationwide
Racist, hate-filled graffiti left at Memorial High School
TSU pulls Kim Burrell show after comments about gays
Body found hours after hit and run crash
More News
Top Video
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Body found hours after hit and run crash
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More Video