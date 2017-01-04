Feeling the winter chill in Houston

It's feeling like winter again in Houston! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be cool Thursday, but temperatures will be close to the seasonal norms with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s. Not as warm as it was earlier in the week, but not that unusual for early January.Another cold front Friday will drop temperatures even lower. Tim says we'll start the day in the mid 40s but instead of warming up, we'll drop into the upper 30s by late afternoon. Some more light rain is possible and maybe even a few ice pellets before the rain ends, but no significant impacts are expected.Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.