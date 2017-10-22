  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming weather coverage from ABC13
WEATHER

Fast-moving storms pushing through with cooler weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Collin Myers' weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our next front is approaching now, with showers and thunderstorms. Some ponding is expected on the roads but no major flooding or severe weather is expected. Latest timing indicates that the front and storms could be finished and out of the region before the early afternoon, Sunday.

The rain won't last long. Most of it will be in the Gulf by noon. Temps will briefly fall into the low and middle 60s behind the front. The afternoon will be sunny, windy, and mild with upper 70s expected.

Low temps Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will fall to the comfortable 50s for most with some upper 40s possible up north. Highs will be in the 70s. Another front next Friday will bring even colder weather next weekend.

Check the radar wherever you are this weekend with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
REACTION: Astros players celebrate World Series berth
Kate and Justin share intimate moment after Astros win
Astros fans head to stores for World Series gear
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Houston shooting
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Show More
Meet the youngest Astros fan
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
Rockets: Chris Paul 'week-to-week' with knee injury
Vacant building damaged in 3-alarm fire
More News
Top Video
Astros fans head to stores for World Series gear
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
REACTION: Astros players celebrate World Series berth
Ric Flair fires up Astros fans before Game 7
More Video