WEATHER

Falling temps on Friday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chief Meterologist Tim Heller's One Minute Weather forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Another cold front pushed through Houston on Thursday, starting the temperatures tumbling. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll continue to fall on Friday, dropping into the mid 30s by late afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible as the cold air blows into Houston. And there could be some sleet mixed with the rain on Friday, but Tim says there will be no impact from the ice pellets because the ground temperatures will be above freezing.

Friday night will be even colder with freezing cold temperatures expected in most of southeast Texas away from the coast.

Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.

Fast forward to the end of next week and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s again!
Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Canadian swim team practices in the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom
Store owner criticized for selling Confederate merchandise
Fort Bend Sheriff makes arrests in game room bust
150 animals recovering after removal from shelter
Show More
MD Anderson Cancer Center to cut 800-900 jobs
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen
Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session
The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt to perform Super Bowl week
Source says former Sen. Coats is spy chief pick
More News
Top Video
Young patient beats rare cancer at Texas Children's
150 animals recovering after removal from shelter
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
More Video