Falling temps on Friday

Another cold front pushed through Houston on Thursday, starting the temperatures tumbling. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll continue to fall on Friday, dropping into the mid 30s by late afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible as the cold air blows into Houston. And there could be some sleet mixed with the rain on Friday, but Tim says there will be no impact from the ice pellets because the ground temperatures will be above freezing.Friday night will be even colder with freezing cold temperatures expected in most of southeast Texas away from the coast.Although sunshine returns this weekend, it'll still be cold. Temperatures on Saturday for the Texans playoff game will be in the low 40s but gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.Fast forward to the end of next week and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s again!