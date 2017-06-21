ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Tropical Storm Cindy could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain by Thursday

Tim Heller's has the latest update on Tropical Storm Cindy.

UPDATE AS OF 10:00 P.M.- Winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy have dropped to 50 mph, and the storm is expected to track north-northwest toward Sabine Pass.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Harris, Galveston, Liberty and Chambers counties. Flights leaving George Bush Intercontinental Airport are currently delayed due to wind conditions.

New computer models show that the Houston-area may dodge flooding rains.

This does not mean lower chances of rain, just the rain amount, which will most likely be between 1-3" for most of Houston. However, rainfall totals could go up significantly based on where Cindy tracks.

Near and just west of the center's path, there will be a swath of 4-8". Most models show an explosion of storms on the west side of Cindy tonight, which is typical for landfalling tropical storms to do, especially at night.

Many people are asking when the rains will arrive. Right now, we're looking at a time frame between Wednesday night to noon Thursday.

As for winds, expect to see gusty winds associated with Cindy, with more tropical force winds along the coast.

VIDEO: Houston city leaders prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy
Harris County and city leaders are ready for Tropical Storm Cindy.



Heavy rain and gusty winds for the rest of the area will begin Wednesday night, and last into Thursday morning. Isolated areas could also experience heavy rains from slow moving feeder bands Thursday afternoon. Total storm rainfall totals are expected to reach 4 to 8 inches by Thursday night.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.

