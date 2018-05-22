A disturbance in the Caribbean could drench the central Gulf Coast with tropical rains Memorial Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical outlook for this disturbance that is expected to move into the Gulf later this week. It has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm "Alberto" over the next five days.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it is presently of low concern to us in Houston, but because of the high uncertainty with its track, we will keep you calmly informed and aware throughout the week.No computer model currently tracks it into Houston, but some of the more reliable ones do track it into Louisiana. Travis says if it follows that path into Louisiana, we could get some scattered heavy downpours over the holiday weekend. Otherwise we would remain hot and dry.Regardless of the track, several inches of rain are likely to fall east of Houston along the I-10 corridor from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but Travis says a tropical storm does occasionally form before then, including the past three hurricane seasons.