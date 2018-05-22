  • LIVE VIDEO Kilauea spews lava in Hawaii
EYE ON THE GULF

Eye on the Gulf later this week as tropical development is possible

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical development possible in Gulf

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A disturbance in the Caribbean could drench the central Gulf Coast with tropical rains Memorial Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical outlook for this disturbance that is expected to move into the Gulf later this week. It has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm "Alberto" over the next five days.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it is presently of low concern to us in Houston, but because of the high uncertainty with its track, we will keep you calmly informed and aware throughout the week.



No computer model currently tracks it into Houston, but some of the more reliable ones do track it into Louisiana. Travis says if it follows that path into Louisiana, we could get some scattered heavy downpours over the holiday weekend. Otherwise we would remain hot and dry.

Regardless of the track, several inches of rain are likely to fall east of Houston along the I-10 corridor from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but Travis says a tropical storm does occasionally form before then, including the past three hurricane seasons.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulf
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
What was the most active Atlantic hurricane season ever?
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Nate
Hurricane hunters: Take a journey into the eye of the storm
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
One Minute Weather: More downpours today
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
When lava reaches ocean, it sends acid 'lava haze' into air
More Weather
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
'Deeply personal' Sheriff, residents open up about Santa Fe tragedy
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
Amber Alert issued for 3 children taken near Austin
WATCH LIVE: Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Show More
Need a job? This Katy area Walmart is hiring
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
WOULD YOU FALL FOR IT? Fake utility workers at your home
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-HEB worker allegedly threatens 'bloodshed' against store
More News