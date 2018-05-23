THIS JUST IN: Tropical development odds have increased to 60% for the Caribbean low.



What changes for us? Not much. Unless it tracks west of New Orleans, our forecast remains the same. A few scattered downpours possible into Saturday then the heat cranks! pic.twitter.com/HQ1erb5c9X — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) May 23, 2018

A disturbance in the Caribbean could drench the central and eastern Gulf Coast with tropical rains Memorial Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center is issuing special tropical outlooks for this disturbance that is expected to move into the Gulf by Thursday. It has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm "Alberto" over the next five days.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it is presently of low concern to us in Houston, but because it could bring us some scattered storms, we will keep you calmly informed and aware throughout the week.No computer model currently tracks it into Houston, but some of the more reliable ones do track it as far west as Louisiana. Travis says if it follows that path into Louisiana, we could get some scattered heavy downpours over the holiday weekend. If it tracks closer to Florida, we would remain hot and dry.Regardless of the track, several inches of rain are likely to fall east of Houston along the I-10 corridor from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but a tropical storm does occasionally form before then, including the past three hurricane seasons. Travis says the steering currents in May typically push the storms toward Florida, leaving Texas dry.