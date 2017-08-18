EYE ON THE GULF

Tropical Storm Harvey has formed in the eastern Caribbean

There are several systems to keep an eye on over the next week or so

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hurricane season is heating up as we head toward September's historical peak in activity.

The eighth named storm of the season has formed and there are two other potential storms. We need to watch these storms. Forecast models track two of the tropical cyclones toward the Gulf the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Harvey formed just east of the Windward Islands yesterday. Maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 18 mph. Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for several islands in the eastern Caribbean.

Meanwhile, we need to monitor two tropical waves for possible development over the next five days. The first wave is midway between Tropical Storm Harvey and the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of development. Another tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a moderate chance for development, but those odds may change as it moves farther west.

CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








