Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we can expect light, scattered rain showers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may have awoken to the sounds of thunder earlier this morning.

ABC13 meteorologist Tim Heller said we could expect a few scattered light rain showers early Friday as a cool front moves through Houston.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog said what some of you may have experienced around 2 a.m. and beyond is only the first round of storms that could impact your morning.

Winds are expected to turn in from the northwest behind these rains, dropping the humidity through the rest of the day.

The temperatures will be noticeably cooler. We're expecting a drop of 10 to 15 degrees behind the front, with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity for Mother's Day.

Keep up with the forecast using the free AccuWeather App.

