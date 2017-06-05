WEATHER

Expecting more heavy rain today through Tuesday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a weekend of strong storms and torrential rain, we're still expecting more of the wet stuff ahead today and Tuesday.

On Sunday, more than 7 inches of rain fell on parts of our area, while 13 water rescues were performed to get people out of trouble.

Expect more scattered storms today that could bring addition heavy downpours and possible street flooding to much of our area again.

A couple of inches of rain could fall from any one storm. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could accompany the tropical downpours.

A wind shift the middle of this week will blow drier air into southeast Texas.

