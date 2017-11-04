WEATHER

Expecting a hot November weekend in Houston

It'll be an unseasonably hot weekend in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend.

ABC13 meteorologist Collin Myers says these temperatures will be near or above record highs for this time of year.


Don't expect the temps to cool down for night, either. Lows will be in the low 70s this weekend. Sunshine and southerly winds will warm us up fast Saturday and Sunday.

The heat continues into next week, with more record temps likely Monday and Tuesday.

A cool front on Wednesday should produce a few showers and temperatures more typical for early November.
