Expect more summer swelter today

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you thought Sunday was hot, prepare for another round of dangerous heat around Houston.

Mid to upper 90s temperatures along with high humidity levels will lead to peak heat index values around 107, just one degree shy of heat advisory criteria. Even though a heat advisory is not in effect, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it'll still be dangerously hot in the afternoon, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Some kids head back to school this week, so make sure they are doing their best to stay hydrated, too!

There's a small chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but Travis says the rain chances are minimal and most will stay dry.

