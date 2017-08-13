WEATHER

Expect more summer swelter on Monday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you thought Sunday was hot, prepare for another round of dangerous heat around Houston.

Mid to upper 90s temperatures along with high humidity levels will lead to peak heat index values around 108. Another heat advisory is likely to be issued for Monday. Even though those numbers come down a touch on Tuesday, it'll still be very hot so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Some kids head back to school this week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain chances are minimal.

