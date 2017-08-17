WEATHER

Even hotter in Houston on Friday!

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will climb a little higher Friday and Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller expects afternoon highs in the upper 90s with a heat index of 105-110. Expect another Heat Advisory to be issued Friday afternoon.

The sky will stay mostly sunny thru the weekend with light south winds.

Clouds return Monday with a slight chance of rain but that's for later in the day, after the solar eclipse.


Meantime in the tropics, the eighth named storm of the season has formed and there's two other potential storms. Tim says we need to watch these storms. Forecast models track two of the tropical cyclones toward the Gulf the middle of next week.
Check the temperature in your neighborhood. Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean
How to look for solar eclipse shadows
Tracking three developing tropical disturbances over the Atlantic
Myths and folklore surrounding eclipses
More Weather
Top Stories
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
Woman says she was attacked in broad daylight
Barber accused of touching himself near children at work
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
HCDE debates $54k sign featuring trustee's mom's name
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
Spanish police thwart possible second attack
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
Show More
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
Chevron Houston Marathon 80 percent full for 2018
HCC trustee launches corruption probe
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
Astronaut on eclipse: We're all part of cosmic dance
More News
Top Video
HCDE debates $54k sign featuring trustee's mom's name
Chevron Houston Marathon 80 percent full for 2018
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
HCC trustee launches corruption probe
More Video