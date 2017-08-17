Even hotter in Houston on Friday!



About 70% of the sun will be covered by the moon in #Houston during the solar eclipse on Monday. pic.twitter.com/BfE5XwT93d — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 17, 2017

Temperatures will climb a little higher Friday and Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller expects afternoon highs in the upper 90s with a heat index of 105-110. Expect another Heat Advisory to be issued Friday afternoon.The sky will stay mostly sunny thru the weekend with light south winds.Clouds return Monday with a slight chance of rain but that's for later in the day, after the solar eclipse.Meantime in the tropics, the eighth named storm of the season has formed and there's two other potential storms. Tim says we need to watch these storms. Forecast models track two of the tropical cyclones toward the Gulf the middle of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.