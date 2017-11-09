Even colder Friday morning

The clear sky, dry air and light winds will create "maximum cooling conditions" tonight, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says most areas away from the coast and bay will drop into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 50s closer to the water.Although Friday starts colder, a full day of sunshine will push highs back into the 70s by afternoon.The weekend will be seasonably mild with a sunny sky on Saturday. A weak front sinks into southeast Texas with a few clouds on Sunday. An isolated shower could develop, but most areas will stay dry.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.