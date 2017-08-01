WEATHER

Emily fades over the Atlantic, watching the Gulf and Caribbean next week

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Tuesday, August 1, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Emily is moving away from Florida and should stay offshore before dissipating later this week.

Emily formed along the same front that brought lower humidity into Houston yesterday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says anytime a front blows into the Gulf at this time of year we have to keep a close eye on it for rapid tropical development. That's how category 3 Hurricane Alicia formed in August of 1983 before making landfall on Galveston Island.

Travis says we'll need to keep an eye on the Gulf this weekend as another rare summer front gets into the Gulf and combines with moisture from a tropical wave.

Long range computer models suggest we'll need to keep an eye on the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a strong tropical wave blows over the warm waters.

