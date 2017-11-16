Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy

It's early, but next week looks to bring some weather changes to the Houston area and Southeast Texas. Thanksgiving week will bring rain chances and another cool down following this weekend's cool down.Right now, it looks like Wednesday, Nov. 22 will have the best chance of rain across southeast Texas, with cooler temperatures rushing in for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. It looks like we'll start in the 40s Thanksgiving morning, and end in the 60s for high temperatures, which is a nice change after the warm end to this week.For this weekend: our first cool down arrives after the cold front late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday should feel noticeably cooler and breezy. There's a slight chance of rain Saturday at 30 percent.