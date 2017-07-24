WEATHER

African dust cloud brings hazy, hot, dry weather today

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather update. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Out with the rain, in with the dust. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another dust cloud from Africa's Sahara desert will blow hot, dry air over Houston today, pushing out the moist air that brought us several days of scattered storms. High temperatures will range from 95-97 degrees in Houston while communities near College Station will hit 100. Heat index values will hover between 103-108 degrees during the afternoon.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Travis says the dust cloud's particles are mostly suspended about 10,000 feet above the ground, turning the sky hazy gray. Some of the fine particles will reach the ground and enter our lungs, which can aggravate allergies and asthma. The dust cloud will be at its thickest today and should gradually thin out the rest of the work week, bringing us our hottest week of weather so far this summer.

We'll be watching a rare July cool front as we approach next weekend. It may give us storms on Sunday and possibly some less humid air if it passes through. Even though no computer models show any signs of tropical development over the Gulf, Travis says anytime a front makes it into the northern Gulf during the summer, we have to watch it for potential tropical development.
CLICK/TAP HERE TO CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't Do This If You See a Black Bear in The Wild'
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
African dust blows into Houston, keeping tropical activity quiet over the Atlantic
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
More Weather
Top Stories
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Vacant house near school in Kingwood is dangerous
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Show More
Mail carrier accused of running down fence in W. Houston
Man describes brutal road rage attack by a cyclist
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
Texas Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 11
Man claims San Antonio hotel bed bug nightmare
More News
Top Video
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Man claims San Antonio hotel bed bug nightmare
More Video