African dust cloud brings hazy, hot, dry weather today

Travis looks at the particularly hazy week stemming from African dust rolling through. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Out with the rain, in with the dust. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another dust cloud from Africa's Sahara desert will blow hot, dry air over Houston today, pushing out the moist air that brought us several days of scattered storms. High temps will range from 95-97 degrees in Houston while communities near College Station will hit 100. Heat index values will hover between 103-108 degrees during the afternoon.

Travis says the dust cloud's particles are mostly suspended about 10,000 feet above the ground, turning the sky hazy gray. Some of the fine particles will reach the ground and enter our lungs, which can aggravate allergies and asthma. The dust cloud will be at its thickest today and should gradually thin out the rest of the work week, bringing us our hottest week of weather so far this summer.

We'll be watching a rare July cool front as we approach next weekend. It may give us storms on Sunday and possibly some less humid air if it passes through. Even though no computer models show any signs of tropical development over the Gulf, Travis says anytime a front makes it into the northern Gulf during the summer, we have to watch it for potential tropical development.
If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.

