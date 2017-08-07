WEATHER

Driving on wet roads again Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast for the wet days ahead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deep tropical moisture will combine with a passing disturbance will produce more heavy downpours around Houston Tuesday morning. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says storms could also redevelop in the afternoon. That means you could be driving on wet streets for the morning rush and evening rush.

Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with isolated street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Tuesday and warm into the upper 80s.

Tim says scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.


