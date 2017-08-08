A family headed to the airport had their car flooded when they pulled into a parking lot near the Southwest Freeway and West Bellfort.A number of drivers were stranded along the roadway when water rose quickly in the area.One of the family members said they were headed to the airport and tried to pull into a parking lot to check their GPS when the car started to fill with water.They said water started pouring into the car, forcing the family to escape through the windows.Since it was dark and hard to see, the family had no idea the parking lot was completely under water.Drivers in two other vehicles experienced a minor fender bender when they approached the flood water.The driver said he travels on West Bellfort all the time and never expected the water to be so high.