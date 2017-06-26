WEATHER

Slow moving storms bring the threat of street flooding

Scattered tropical downpours still a threat for the start to the work week.

A front stalled out over southeast Texas will continue to spark rounds of heavy rain from slow moving storms across southeast Texas. The pattern of heavy, mainly afternoon storms won't break down until late in the week. When the storms pop up, watch out for frequent lightning and minor street flooding. The rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures will return to the 90s late in the week.
