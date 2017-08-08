After overnight flooding that damaged his car, Greenspoint resident Jamie Lang isn't sure what to do. #abc13eyewitness #weather #flooding pic.twitter.com/DSzcNe3jnf — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) August 8, 2017

Flood waters filled an apartment complex parking lot in north Houston causing major problems for residents.A number of cars were flooded at the Arbor Court Apartments in the Greenspoint area of the city.Dozens of cars took on water damage after the flooding rose as high as their side mirrors.Many of them are possibly totaled.Firefighters told Eyewitness News that this area of the city is a hot spot for flooding because of its proximity to Greens Bayou.