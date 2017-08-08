WEATHER

Dozens of cars damaged by flooding in Greenspoint apartment complex

Dozens of cars damaged by flood water in Greenspoint (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Flood waters filled an apartment complex parking lot in north Houston causing major problems for residents.

A number of cars were flooded at the Arbor Court Apartments in the Greenspoint area of the city.

Dozens of cars took on water damage after the flooding rose as high as their side mirrors.

Many of them are possibly totaled.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that this area of the city is a hot spot for flooding because of its proximity to Greens Bayou.
