While the Pacific is extremely active, the Atlantic is quieting down again. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Don quickly dissipated after getting ripped apart by high wind shear over the Caribbean.Remnant moisture from Don could reach the Gulf next week, but right now Travis does not expect it to redevelop. He adds that most of remnant moisture is aimed toward Mexico, but some will filter into Texas.Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic is trying to organize, but it will most likely not develop as it moves into dry air to its north.Watch Travis's video update for a more in-depth analysis.Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."