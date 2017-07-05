WEATHER

A new tropical storm could form over the Atlantic in the next two days

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Wednesday, July 5th, 2017

A tropical low in the deep tropics has an 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Don over the next two days. No tropical development is expected during this time in the Gulf and Caribbean.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the small area of low pressure will soon battle dry air to its north, so if it doesn't develop by Friday, it may not develop at all. The best we can glean from computer models right now is that this developing weather system could be anywhere from the Caribbean to the Bahamas to the open waters of the southwest Atlantic a week from now. In other words, there is plenty of time to watch this one.

Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! If "Don" forms this week, it will confirm the idea that we are in for an active hurricane season. Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13storm
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Aerial footage shows close-up of humpback whale, calf
Fire breaks out under fireworks display at resort
Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing man found alive in pool of water in Fort Bend Co.
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Houston man drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Show More
Plato's Closet in ND bans children under 7 years old
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
More News
Top Video
Happy 80th birthday to Spam!
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Houston man drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
More Video