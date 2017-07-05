

A tropical low in the deep tropics has an 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Don over the next two days. No tropical development is expected during this time in the Gulf and Caribbean.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the small area of low pressure will soon battle dry air to its north, so if it doesn't develop by Friday, it may not develop at all. The best we can glean from computer models right now is that this developing weather system could be anywhere from the Caribbean to the Bahamas to the open waters of the southwest Atlantic a week from now. In other words, there is plenty of time to watch this one.Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! If "Don" forms this week, it will confirm the idea that we are in for an active hurricane season. Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.