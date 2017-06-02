Dodging scattered downpours this weekend

Scattered storms could bring heavy downpours to the Houston area this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a couple of inches of rain could fall from any one storms. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could accompany the tropical downpours.The thundershowers will start to develop early in the day, peeking in coverage around mid-afternoon. Since the storms develop with the help of a warming atmosphere, the number of storms on the radar will decrease by early evening.Tim says showers are possible both Saturday, Sunday and early next week. A wind shift the middle of next week will blow drier air into southeast Texas.