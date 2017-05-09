WEATHER

Dodging a few showers today

Dry and clear Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You will dodge a few light showers today across Southeast Texas. A disturbance moving in from the southwest has resulted in a few nuisance showers this morning. In addition, moisture levels continue to slowly rise as southeasterly winds persist over the Houston area today. Even with clouds and a few showers, temperatures will hit the mid 80s again today and Wednesday with only a stray shower possible. The sky will be mostly cloudy to start and then turn partly cloudy by the early afternoon.

A large, slow moving storm system will move out of the southwest U.S. and across the High Plains later this week. With the storm tracking well north of Houston, the chance of rain around here will be limited to scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front arriving Friday.

Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees this weekend with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
