ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
12:50 p.m.

ABC13 meteorologist Casey Curry said the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy.

Casey said expect the highest threat of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, with 3 to 6 inches of rain falling on the Houston area.

The Tropical Storm Warning was extended westward to High Island and a Tropical Storm Watch was in effect from west of High Island to San Luis Pass this morning.

The Tropical Storm Watch included Harris, Galveston, Liberty and Chambers counties.

WATCH: Live from Galveston County Office of Emergency Management about storm preps

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News team coverage on the eye on the tropics



The forecast for southeast Texas remains unusually uncertain because there will be a sharp dividing line between who gets no rain and who gets up to half a foot of rain. Therefore, each shift west in the track has big implications for the Houston region.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.

abc13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13stormABC13 hurricane guide
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
ABC13 Presents: 'Extreme Weather' special
Live hurricane tracking map
What will the 2017 hurricane season bring?
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Hot in Houston today, tropical rains possible starting Wednesday
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
Atlantic wind shear
More Weather
Top Stories
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
The history of naming hurricanes
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail
10-foot alligator roped, wrangled off E. Texas ranch
Nearly naked man arrested after chainsaw attack
Show More
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
Underbelly makes big menu change to seafood
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos