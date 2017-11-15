Dense Fog Possible Overnight

Moist air drifting into southeast Texas will help produce areas of dense fog overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says visibility could be near zero in some areas by daybreak Thursday.Once the fog burns off we'll see peeks of sunshine, enough to warm high temperatures back into the low 80s. Tim says it should be even warmer on Friday, challenging the record high temperature of 85 set in 2013.Our next cool front is slated to arrive this weekend with a few showers on Saturday and a drop in temperatures on Sunday.A stronger cold front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for a windy and cool holiday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.