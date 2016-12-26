Dense fog overnight

The combination of very moist air over cool Gulf waters will allow dense sea fog to develop overnight. Light southerly winds will transport the fog into Houston so a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am Tuesday.Our high temp of 84 blew away the old record by four degrees. The warm weather will continue through at least Wednesday. If we hit 80 Wednesday, that will tie the record high.Relief is coming Thursday in the form of a cold front. The front won't give us much rain but it will give us below normal temps for a day and a half. Unfortunately, it warms up again as we ring in the new year.