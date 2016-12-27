WEATHER

Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM
Travis Herzog has the latest on this Fog Advisory and your weather forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Thick sea fog is present along the coast and pushing inland toward Houston. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM Tuesday.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a weak front stalling out near Houston should keep our high below yesterday's record-shattering high of 84. The warm weather and sea fog will continue until Thursday morning, when our next cold front arrives.

Travis says the front won't give us much rain, but it will give us chilly temps for a couple of days. A warm, wet weather system will blow into Houston New Year's Eve, making for a warm, wet start to 2017.
