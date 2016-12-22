WEATHER

Dense Fog Advisory in effect tonight
Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for coastal areas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says visibility could drop down to 1/4 mile or less in Galveston, Chambers, Brazoria and Matagorda counties. Elsewhere expect a cloudy sky with a few light rain showers.

Southerly winds begin to blow on Friday, pulling moisture across southeast Texas into a storm crossing the U.S. Strong storms could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area. The warm winds will also push temperatures will above normal.



