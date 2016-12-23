Dense Fog Advisory in effect this morning

Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for coastal areas through 9am this morning. Visibility readings could drop down to 1/4 mile or less in Galveston, Chambers, Brazoria and Matagorda counties. Elsewhere, roads will be wet due to patchy drizzle and a few rain showers.Southerly winds begin to blow today pulling moisture across southeast Texas into a storm crossing the U.S. Strong storms could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area. The warm winds will also push temperatures will above normal, even close to record levels Christmas Day.