Dense Fog Advisory in effect this morning

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for coastal areas through 9am this morning. Visibility readings could drop down to 1/4 mile or less in Galveston, Chambers, Brazoria and Matagorda counties. Elsewhere, roads will be wet due to patchy drizzle and a few rain showers.
Southerly winds begin to blow today pulling moisture across southeast Texas into a storm crossing the U.S. Strong storms could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area. The warm winds will also push temperatures will above normal, even close to record levels Christmas Day.
Santa won't need his heavy wool coat when he visits #Houston this weekend. https://t.co/37qxfeAI9I #TXwx #Christmas pic.twitter.com/WescrkHxac— Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) December 21, 2016
