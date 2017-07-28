Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive

The high temperature in Houston was 98 on Thursday. That's the hottest it's been so far this summer. Combined with the humidity, it felt like 103-107 in the shade.Temperatures will be even warmer on Friday possibly hitting our first 100 degree day in Houston! The National Weather Service says they'll be monitoring the heat index and could be issuing a Heat Advisory for the Houston area.A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas late in the weekend. Scattered thundershowers are possible late Saturday and Sunday. If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.