HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another day of heat advisories across Southeast Texas today. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 90s, with a heat index of 105-110.
We may see heat advisory conditions across our area through the weekend.

The sky will stay mostly sunny thru the weekend with light south winds and very slim rain chances.

Clouds return Monday with a slight chance of rain but that's for later in the day, after the solar eclipse.


Meantime in the tropics, the eighth named storm of the season has formed and there's two other potential storms. We need to watch these storms. Forecast models track two of the tropical cyclones toward the Gulf the middle of next week.
