Cooling off quickly in Houston tonight

Gusty winds blew cool, dry air into Houston on Thursday and now as winds relax, temperatures are falling quickly. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll be in the low 50s by Friday morning. Locations near the coast will be slightly warmer, but a few spots north and west of the city might drop into the upper 40s.Sunshine will return on Friday, warming temps back into the upper 70s. The weekend should be amazing with sunshine, low humidity, and warm afternoons in the 80s.Tim says the next chance of rain won't develop until the end of next week.