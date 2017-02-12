Cooler weather for Monday

Another record breaking day Sunday with a high temp of 86. Luckily, there's a cool front moving through overnight that will give us cooler weather on Monday. A couple of showers are possible when the front passes.A wet weather system will slowly push through Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of heavy rain and storms for Valentine's Day. Some of the storms south of Houston may become severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. We'll have a stretch of cool, dry weather after that.