HOUSTON (KTRK) --The ground in some parts of southeast Texas is still wet from the heavy rain that fell early Monday morning. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this could allow some areas of fog to form by early Tuesday morning.
After the fog burns off, Tim says the rest of Tuesday should be mostly sunny and mild. But it won't stay that way.
Another cold front will drop temperatures below normal on Wednesday. Moisture over-running the cool air will bring rain back to Houston on Friday.
Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.